Crash At 55 and Gen Sieben

A KDWA community contributor sent us photos of an accident that took place at the intersection of Highway 55 and General Sieben Drive around 4 pm on Thursday. Emergency responders were called to the scene, however no information on the cause of the incident or those involved has been made available to us. Witnesses reported seeing the full size bus, a pick up truck and car stopped in the south bound lane of traffic just before entering the intersection. Children were seen walking off the bus which was stopped behind the pickup. It is not known if there were any injuries to occupants of the three vehicles involved. We will bring the more information to you as soon as we have it.