Denmark Township Blaze Takes Home

The Hastings Fire Department responded to an early morning fire on Monday that consumed the home of Patrick and Brenda Green and their three children. Lost in the pre-dawn blaze were 3 vehicles and a motorcycle, but all members of the family and their dog, escaped without injury. Chief Mike Schutt provided the official details.
Chief Schutt also stated that the family escaped injury due to the sounding of the smoke detectors installed in the residence and urges everyone to make sure their own detectors are functioning properly.
Photo provided by the Cottage Grove Fire Department.