«

»

Print this Post

Denmark Township Blaze Takes Home

Categories:

Featured

September 17, 2018

September 17, 2018

The Hastings Fire Department responded to an early morning fire on Monday that consumed the home of Patrick and Brenda Green and their three children. Lost in the pre-dawn blaze were 3 vehicles and a motorcycle, but all members of the family and their dog, escaped without injury. Chief Mike Schutt provided the official details.

Click here for audio

   
Chief Schutt also stated that the family escaped injury due to the sounding of the smoke detectors installed in the residence and urges everyone to make sure their own detectors are functioning properly.
Photo provided by the Cottage Grove Fire Department.
   

This post has no tag

Permanent link to this article: http://kdwa.com/2018/09/denmark-township-blaze-takes-home/

Leave a Reply