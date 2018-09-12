Ducklow Reports on Progress

The man hired by the city of Prescott to address issues in the operation of the Police Department made a presentation before the Prescott Police Commission on Monday, September 10th. Douglas Ducklow, a longtime Investigative Officer with Pierce County Sheriff’s Department, was hired as an acting chief for a period of 6 months to address the restructuring of several policies, protocols and procedures for the officers and to prepare the next Chief to take the helm. Sergeant Eric Michaels was also present and provided explanation for some of the points made by Ducklow. One priority is to establish a hiring list that will reflect part time opportunities with the possibility to become full time when vacancies open. One issue, faced by the Sheriff’s department as well, is hiring part time employees that also have the responsibilities of other full time jobs. This limits the amount of availability for those officers and makes scheduling more complicated.
The department will operate with a restructured scheduling as well, with 2 officers on duty for each shift instead of one. Support and mutual aid topics were also discussed with the revelation that although Wisconsin officers can aid Minnesota officers, the training and reciprocity for certification is different and education requirements can be prohibitive in seeking candidates from across the border. The commission agreed to incorporate the recently updated job descriptions into the new job postings for part time officers. The deadline for application was set at September 30th. The Police Chief position will also be reposted, again with the newly developed job description, with application deadline set for October 15th. The goal would be to select a Chief possibly by end of November to allow a better transition as Ducklow helps with the navigation before his term ends in February.