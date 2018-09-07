Friday Final: Hastings 36, Hill-Murray 6.

The Hastings Raiders Football Team again showed their depth, and flexed some Blue and Gold Muscle, with another huge win in Week Two of the 2018 Season, this time pounding the Hill-Murray Pioneers, 36-6, in a game where Hastings held the Pioneers to minus-26 yards rushing, and 47 total yards in the win. The Park Wolfpack are next on Friday, in a game of epic magnitude, back at McNamara Stadium (Todd Field). You won’t want to miss it. KDWA’s Stat Man Dick Cragg has some of the “Video Game” Stats for the Raiders against the Pioneers.