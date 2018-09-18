Hastings Girl Raises Pumpkins for Patients

Hannah Angerman may only be 8 years old, but already this Hastings girl has learned the value of giving back. Hannah decided to grow and sell pumpkins to benefit other children who were being treated at Childrens’ Hospital. The Pumpkins for Patients idea came after a brief visit to the care center, where Hannanh and her parents were impressed by the concern and loving treatment shown their family during their stay. Hannah’s sister Emily spent time in the NICU just after her birth, and the dedication to children and their comfort was an unforgettable experience.
This summer, a neighbor offered a small amount of land to plant the pumpkins with this season’s crop topping 100 orange globes which Hannah is selling for 5 dollars each. Already the word has spread, with a twin cities television station just one of several media outlets eager to share this story of great heart. Hannah also has a Fundraising Page on Facebook- Hannah’s Pumpkins for Patients. All donations will benefit Childrens’ Hospital.