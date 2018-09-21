Hwy 55 Detour Begins Sept 24

Monday, September 24th is the beginning of a two month detour that will affect drivers heading west of Hastings. Highway 55 will undergo construction resulting in a detour of westbound 55 at Goodwin Avenue. Traffic will be diverted south to County Road 46 then west again to Highway 52. Red,Yellow Green traffic lights have been placed on poles at that intersection for traffic control. The project will improve safety at the County Road 42 intersection as well as the one at Fahey Avenue.
Dedicated left turn lanes will provide a more efficient and safer method to turn across traffic lanes at 42 while expansion of ditches will better handle stormwater. The Dakota County website has more information on the project, expected to be completed in November, as well as a map that details the detour. The link to more information is listed here.
https://www.co.dakota.mn.us/?/CR42-Highw?/Pages/default.aspx