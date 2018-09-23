Interview With City Sunday Update

KDWA Radio Special Interview Sunday Afternoon- (9/23/2018) Interview with Spokespersons for the City Of Hastings, Communication Coordinator Lee Stoffel and Public Works Director Nick Egger was recorded just before 1PM at KDWA Radio. The interview referrences actions taken thus far and what to expect next for information in this matter.
The Interview also referrences bottled water that will be distributed by Hastings Cub Foods beginning at 2 PM Sunday in their parking Lot. A semi-full of water will be provided to members of the community affected by the water advisory. At this writing we do not know how long that resource will last. We will update the interview when that opportunity concludes. News can be found at kdwa.com and on the City Of Hastings website.