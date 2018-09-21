Jury Duty Scam Warning

The Dakota County Sheriff issued a warning of a convincing sounding scam reported to be making the rounds. Watch out for fake jury duty summons. Scammers have been calling and emailing Minnesotans and threatening to fine, prosecute or imprison them under the guise that they?ve failed to appear for jury duty. The scammers then request payment or personal information that can be used to steal your identity.
Don?t fall for these tricks; if you?re summoned for state jury duty, initial contact will always be made via U.S. Mail from your county court. Law enforcement says If you receive a phone call or email that says you?ve failed to appear for jury duty and should supply personal identification information, credit card information, or send payment—you should be suspicious.
They would also like to hear from anyone who receives contact from these scammers, contact the Dakota County Sheriff’s office- 651-438-4729. Learn more about this scam here: http://www.mncourts.gov