LeDuc Civil War Weekend Approaching

Step back in time this weekend to the mid 1860’s for this destination event held at the Historic LeDuc Estate , 1629 Vermillion Street in Hastings. This year’s theme is Agriculture with a wide variety of costumed characters including Civil War era soldiers and encampments featured for guests to stroll through the grounds. Tours of the house will be offered and many of the buildings will have displays that highlight fashions, foods, medical practices, and military drills around the time of America’s Civil War. Grounds are open from 10am until 5 pm Saturday and Sunday.
The Opening ceremony will take place each day at 10:15 am with demonstrations and presentations including the recitation of the Gettysburg Address each day at 1 PM. A full schedule can be found at the Dakota County Historical Society website. Cost for adults is $9 with Seniors $8, children 5-17 $7 and a family rate for 4 or more $30. Thanks to a special grant, children will be admitted free from 11 am until 2 pm on Saturday, when accompanied by an adult. For more information contact Mariah.ring@co.dakota.mn.us