Opioid Forum Combines Forces

The East Metro Crime Prevention Coalition (EMCPC) hosts a forum today at the Rosemount Community Center on how professionals in the criminal justice system work together to address the opioid crisis in their communities. The EM CPC is a joint effort of the Dakota, Ramsey, and Washington county Attorney’s and Sheriff’s Offices formed to unify educational resources, prevention stategies and law enforcement response to the communities they serve. During the professional gathering, these law enforcement leaders will share their thoughts and recommendations for systemic improvements to better meet community needs presented by the growing challenge of opioid use. Those involved in the forum include Dakota County Sheriff Tim Leslie and James Backstrom, Dakota County Attorney as well as their counterparts from Washington and Ramsey counties. KDWA will have coverage of their press conference tomorrow in our newcasts.