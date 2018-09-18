Park SuperFans Peach Sportsmanship

In our September “Wolfpack Update” with Park High School Activities Director Phil Kuemmel on Tuesday, we talked about the Park SuperFans, following their impressive show of sportsmanship after Friday’s Football Game, as the group cleaned up the entire Park side of the bleachers at McNamara Stadium (Todd Field). Kuemmel was impressed, as well, as even the AD didn’t know that the students did what they did. It was a true show of sportsmanship, in the midst of a long-standing rivalry, that all fans should be proud of, and look to emulate.