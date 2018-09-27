Pierce Co Deputy Wojcik Charged

A member of the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was arrested on Wednesday, September 25th, on suspicion of sexual assault of a child. According to the St. Croix County Jail log, 31 year old Allen J. Wojcik, no address given, was first booked into the Pierce County Jail, then later transferred to the St. Croix County Jail. The case is currently being investigated by the St. Croix Sheriff’s office while Wojcik was placed on paid administrative leave. Although no formal charges have yet been filed, the public has been made aware of the charges as Wojcik served as the Pierce County DARE officer from 2016-2017.The investigation into the incident has not revealed a timeframe when the assault is alleged to have taken place, nor whether the alledged assult was a singular incident involving one victim or more than one victim.