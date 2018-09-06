Prescott Officer Receives Suspension

A request made by KDWA from the City of Prescott in August received response on September 5th addressing the result of an investigation done earlier this summer involving a Prescott Police Officer. KDWA first reported that several officers attended two closed door police Commission meetings held on July 5th and 9th at which City Attorney Phillip Helgeson and a representative from the Wisconsin Professional Police Association also attended. At that time, we identified Officer Thomas Koen as being involved in that investigation. According to documentation received this week, the city confirmed that Thomas Koen received a 7 workday unpaid disciplinary suspension as a result of what was stated as behavior and activities as identified in that City’s Internal investigation involving an employee harassment complaint deemed to be in violation of both Police Department and City Policy. The subject of the harassment was not disclosed.
The Disciplinary agreement notes Koen’s sincere acknowledgement of responsibility and his record of service as basis for the terms set forth in the suspension. Koen was also directed to attend Sexual Harassment /Diversity/ Sensitivity Training. It was not known, however, if that has taken place. The agreement reflects that the suspension took place from July 11th to July 23rd, 2018 and involved a loss of 7 workdays. Further terms of agreement state that based on the acceptance of the consequences, the City agrees not to seek additional disciplinary action for the subjects of the investigation. Koen also agreed not to appeal the decision.
The document provided by the city was dated the 25th day of July and included the terms as non-precedent setting and defining them as unique to the circumstances afforded and not impacted by the Union agreement which represents the officer. The Prescott Department is currently in the process of making their 2019 budget requests and our attendance at the most recent meeting , held September 5th, will be reported in upcoming news stories.