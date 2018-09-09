Prescott Water Tower Cleaning Considered

The City Council of Prescott is asked to consider a contract from KLM Engineering, of Woodbury, to clean the water tower in town. The contract bid has been submitted to the Council for consideration for specialized cleaning of the tower that is expected to remove unwanted growth on the exterior of the tower while taking into consideration the state of the paint job on the tower. KLM states they are familiar with the tower, and have been Prescott?s water tower specialists in the past. The bid provided estimates the cost of cleaning at $6,700. A cleaning schedule would be finalized if the bid is accepted. The Council will consider the bid at its regular meeting on Monday, September 10th.