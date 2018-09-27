«

Prescribed Burns Planned

September 27, 2018

The Dakota County Parks System will conduct prescribed burns at Lebanon Hills, Spring Lake, Miesville Ravine, Lake Byllesby, and Thompson County Parks between mid-October and late November as conditions allow. Exact dates and times are determined about a day in advance since successful burns depend on good weather conditions. According to the Park System, fire is a natural process that helps to control invasive species, and allows native plants to prosper. For more information, call 952-891-7000.

