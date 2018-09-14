Raiders Win Thriller, Cardinals Fall

It was a game to remember in Hastings on Friday night, as the Hastings Raiders Football Team rallied from behind, to force a late see-saw battle, in which the Raiders overcame a ton of adversity, and prevailed 24-21, against an extremely talented Park Wolfpack squad, LIVE on KDWA. Unfortunately, on the other side of the river, Prescott fell to 0-5 overall, and now 0-3 in the Middle Border Conference, as New Richmond chalked up their first win of the season, 48-7 at Laney Field. Dick Cragg and Nick Tuckner have the game recaps in this weekend’s “Week In Review”.