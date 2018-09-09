Rivertown Live Clean Up Crew

Down by the river Friday night was the Rotary and United Heroes League Fundraiser with the Hairball concert drawing thousands to Levee Park. Teams of volunteers prepared for the crowd that flocked to the event after the football game, with lights and music welcoming everyone to the party on the riverfront.
John Hanson was one of the volunteers that returned to the river early Saturday morning and took a break from the clean up to recap a very successful event.
He also stressed that the Hastings Rotary has plenty of other community projects in their schedule.
Tune in later this week for a special Rotary Recap of the making of Rivertown Live.