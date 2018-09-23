Sunday AM Update On Hastings Water

SUNDAY MORNING UPDATE 10 AM
Sunday Morning Update on City water announcement: In response to several questions posed to the city, we are passing along a few of the most asked items:
1. Although Kennedy Elementary School and SEAS School are in the affected area, there has been no announcement, thus far, made on changes for Monday. Plans are in place to address this without closing. We will, however, bring any changes made today by the District, to you as soon as possible.
2. At least 2 downtown establishments are closed Sunday, according to posts on their social media pages Lock and Dam and the Busted Nut are closed. The Department of Health did not require them to close as mitigating practices such as bottled water and independent ice suppliers can satisfy preventative protocol. As of this writing, others may be making decisions which we will bring to you if we receive that information.
3. Several independent posts have confirmed that some Hastings retail establishments are out of bottled water. We have contacted the large stores including Cub, Coborns and WalMart to ask if a supply will be replenished. We will have that info posted soon.* Update- WalMart and Cub received more water this morning and Coborns will have their stock replenished on Monday morning.
4. Many have written about showering or bathing and the MDH states that most adults may continue to use city water for this purpose but advises that very small children who might ingest the water should not.
5. We have been informed that the City Water will be tested again on Monday, following the Chlorination Flush now underway. Once again, the results of those tests take 18-24 hours to complete so the public will be impacted at least until Tuesday.
6. Some multi-residential locations that are NOT affected by this situation are Regina Hospital, Allina Clinic, Hastings YMCA and the Senior Care Living facility. Also NOT affected are Hastings Middle School and Pinecrest or McCauliffe Elementary Schools. Also NOT Affected are Pleasant Acres Townhomes, the Hastings Senior High School or Westview Appartments. They all fall outside of the water supply involved in this section of the city.
7. Again a re-statement of the locations for the Water Boil Announcement. The southern boundary is the Vermillion River. The Western boundary (with a couple of exceptions) is Pine Street. All areas East of Pine, including Eastern Hastings, across the RR tracks, ARE affected. The northern boundary is the Mississippi River,which means the downtown IS affected. All businesses have been contacted by the MDH and have received protocol on how to prevent contamination in the compliant service and preparation of food. Some have chosen to close, with others taking the steps to assure continued service. It is suggested that you contact your destination for current information.
We assure the public that KDWA will continue to ask questions of the City others who are vital in this situation to bring you the information you need. Our notices will resume after the Sunday Church services and will be played at 5 minutes after each hour and also at the :17 minute mark this afternoon and evening.
We will have a complete update on Monday or sooner if there is additional new information to share. The City is currently assessing any new information, according to our contact with them and will be connecting with local media to get that word out to you.