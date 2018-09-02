«

Title Game Set For Monday

September 2, 2018

After their win on Saturday, the Miesville Mudhens will again meet up with the Chanhassen Redbirds, this time at Noon on Labor Day Monday for the State Class B Amateur Baseball Championship, and for the Hens, their third straight. Join KDWA’s Matt Leifeld, filling in for the re-cooperating Joe Kolar, at Noon, on Monday from Shakopee, for all of the LIVE action, as it happens!!
   

