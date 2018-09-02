After their win on Saturday, the Miesville Mudhens will again meet up with the Chanhassen Redbirds, this time at Noon on Labor Day Monday for the State Class B Amateur Baseball Championship, and for the Hens, their third straight. Join KDWA’s Matt Leifeld, filling in for the re-cooperating Joe Kolar, at Noon, on Monday from Shakopee, for all of the LIVE action, as it happens!!
Title Game Set For Monday
After their win on Saturday, the Miesville Mudhens will again meet up with the Chanhassen Redbirds, this time at Noon on Labor Day Monday for the State Class B Amateur Baseball Championship, and for the Hens, their third straight. Join KDWA’s Matt Leifeld, filling in for the re-cooperating Joe Kolar, at Noon, on Monday from Shakopee, for all of the LIVE action, as it happens!!
