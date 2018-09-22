Saturday Evening Update- Communication Director Lee Stoffel and Public Works Director Nick Egger confirmed this Saturday evening, September 22nd, that the city was alerted today to the presence of E.coli bacteria in water testing by the Minnesota Department of Health. The city undergoes periodic testing approximately every 2 weeks and the results of the most recent tests confirmed E.coli in portions of the city water supply. The priority message this hour is that residents should NOT call 9-1-1 or the Hastings Fire Department or Police. They are aware of the issue and want to make sure commuication lines are open for emergency situations requiring their response. Posts made to the City of Hastings Website and social media sites confirms that chlorination is currently underway and the flushing of the hydrants to circulate the treated water through the system has resulted in a drop of water pressure in some areas. This is normal and will regulate soon. This process may be necessary to continue for between 3-5 days and testing will be updated for progress reports expected on Sunday. Many common questions can be found on the City website and also on KDWA.com.
Update On Water Advisory Sat PM
