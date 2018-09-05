Wallin Development Delayed

While the Tuesday night September 4th meeting of the Hastings City council took place during a downpour and heavy rain fell outside the meeting, a deluge of another type was happening within council chambers. The first topic on the community development portion of the meeting was a resolution for a preliminary and Final Plat for the Wallin 18th Addition, located east of General Sieben Drive involving the Wyndham Hills development. Todd Rupp, a representative for a developer, Fieldstone Family Homes, presented the wish to the council that they approve a 14 unit, single family villa style home cluster development.
More than 20 neighbors of the existing development, however, made their opposition known including one neighbor, Ian Martin, who is also a planning commissioner. He presented several reasons why he believes the original agreements made with previous homeowners in that area, did not allow for the type of home proposed for the addition. Martin and others saturated the conversation with their belief that the value of their homes would decrease, with convenents of the newest homes not requiring the same criteria, thus eroding the value of their investments.
One by one, each neighbor added to the torrent of voices as each were allowed to come to the podium, state their name and address and signify they opposed the development. The result to more than 2 hours of testimony and council questioning was to table the approval request on preliminary and final plat as well as a related vacation of easement for the Wallin 17th addition. The vote for extending the decision was unanimous and included Mayor Hick’s call for individual fact finding by council members.
The council will have 2 weeks, until Monday, September 17th, to determine how the question may be answered. More details on the meeting as well as questions I posed to Martin as well as neighbor Anna Prettyman, will be featured in a upcoming newscast.