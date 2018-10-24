Blue Raiders Trump Purple In Playoffs

The Hastings Raiders Volleyball Team proved to be the better team on Tuesday in the Section 3AAA Playoffs, after being given the #10 Seed having to go up to #7 Cretin Derham Hall, only to come from behind, and beat them 3-2 on their home floor, ending Cretin’s season, and moving the Raiders on to the Section 3AAA Quarterfinals on Thursday, at #2 East Ridge, at 7pm. KDWA’s Nick Tuckner has more on the volleyball win, and also more on the Section 3AAAAA Football Quarterfinal, where Park earned the right to play at Hastings, on “Section Semifinal Saturday”, beating the Warriors, 28-0.