Dakota County Attorney James Backstrom has announced that the 30th Anniversary crime prevention poster contest calendars are now being distributed free of charge at all County library locations and local police departments. The calendar showcases the winning cover and twelve posters of those drawn by over 1,000 students from local public and private elementary and middle schools submitted from throughout the County last spring.
Backstrom notes that the contest is an important way of involving our youth in promoting public safety and reducing chemical addiction in our community. Messages about chemical abuse and violence prevention as well as statistical information are also featured on each page of the 2019 calendar, along with contact phone numbers for local resources in these areas. Local sponsors contribute to the production of the calendar and the awards ceremony to unveil the annual winners each May with approximately 15,000 calendars made available to students and the public each year.
Calendar Recognizes 30 Years of Good
Dakota County Attorney James Backstrom has announced that the 30th Anniversary crime prevention poster contest calendars are now being distributed free of charge at all County library locations and local police departments. The calendar showcases the winning cover and twelve posters of those drawn by over 1,000 students from local public and private elementary and middle schools submitted from throughout the County last spring.
Permanent link to this article: http://kdwa.com/2018/10/calendar-recognizes-30-years-of-good/