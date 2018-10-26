Candidate Forum Council Platforms

A Candidates forum was held at Hastings City Hall on Thursday night with those in the State Representative, Hastings City Council and Hastings Mayor race. Dakota County commissioner Mike Slavik, who is running unapposed, was also offered a chance to be heard.
The forum continued with the State Representatives Tony Jurgens and Tina Folch responding to questions about their viewpoints on healthcare, tax conformity and state versus control with the preemption bill. Next were the 3 candidates for Hastings City council. Incumbants Lori Braucks and Mark Vaughan and challenger Tom Cherney.
The questions were not provided to candidates prior to the forum, and one asked for what each believed to be the current top priority for the city.
Candidate Cherney was the first to respond
Candidate Vaughan had this viewpoint
Candidate Braucks had this comment.
