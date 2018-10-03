«

College And Career Fair Draws Crowd

The college fair held at the Hastings High School Wednesday night, provided students and their parents with a wide array of choices and opportunities to speak with representatives from colleges and universities that offer a multitude of post secondary options to consider. Jody Geib is the schools career couselor and she was enthusiastic about the event and how so many took advantage of this local resource.

We’ll feature an on location In Depth at the Student College Fair coming up this week right here on KDWA

