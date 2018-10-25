Development Priority In 2019 Budget

The draft version of the 2019 Capital Improvement expenditures, currently under consideration by the City of Hastings includes several catagories where monies will be spent. On of the areas is community development, which has a preliminary total budget of 287,400 with over 2/3rds of that total, 200,000, slated for environmental cleanup of Block 1. Another 42,400 would be used for CEDA Business incubation expenses. Fifteen thousand would be used to create a branded message for community promotion and the remaining 30,000 would be put toward unspecified costs involved in a future business park.
The working totals will become more concrete when staff and finance committee makes their final presentation to the full council in November. View the proposed Capital Improvement Plan and the Capital Equipment plans that sets a five year schedule for purchases requested in each department on the City website under City Budget.