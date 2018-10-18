Early Voting Increases

MN Secretary of State Steve Simon reports that Minnesotans are early voting even more than they did in the 2016 Presidential election. According to polling information released by his office, as of October 18th, voters in Dakota County have requested 28,887 ballots, compared to 26,178 by the same date in 2016, and 4,611 in 2014, an increase of 229%. So far, 12,642 ballots have been accepted, compared to 12,214 in 2016, and 2,936 in 2014, an increase of 331%. Voting for the 2018 statewide general election began on September 21st.