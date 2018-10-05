Friday Morning Fire In Hastings

The Hastings Fire Department had an early-morning call on Friday. According to information released by Fire Chief Mike Schutt, A little after 1 AM, police and fire responded to a detached garage fire in the 200 block of West 5th Street. Upon arrival, the structure was fully involved in fire, with most of the roof collapsed. The garage, and its contents, including a car and motorcycle are a total loss. Additional heat damage occurred to a residential home across the alley, a neighboring garage located within several feet of the building fire, and another car and trailer parked in the driveway close to the garage. There were no injuries to any responders or residents. The incident remains under investigation, but appears to be unintentional in origin. Chief Schutt also stated that during this incident, crews also responded to a medical emergency in Ravenna Township.