Continuing Coverage- Oct 2- 1PM Update- The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating an officer involved shooting incident that happened on Monday evening in the City of Hastings. The BCA is investigating the incident at the request of the Hastings Police Department. The following narrative was issued in a press release from the BCA. Hastings police officers were investigating a stabbing incident that had occurred at a group home around 3:40 p.m. Monday. The victim and the suspect were both residents of the home. The victim had multiple lacerations. When officers arrived the suspect had already fled the scene.
According to Hastings police reports and the BCA?s preliminary investigation, shortly before 6 p.m., officers responded to a 911 call from a person who had spotted the stabbing suspect near 15th Street West and Highway 61. Two officers responded and immediately located the man walking on the 1500 block of Walnut Street near Resurrection United Methodist Church. At one point during the encounter, an officer discharged their firearm, striking the man. The man died at the scene. He was taken to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner?s Office for identification and autopsy.
No one else was injured during the officer involved shooting incident and there is no ongoing threat to the public. Officers were wearing body cameras. The squads were equipped with dash cameras. Investigators will evaluate any footage captured. The BCA?s investigation is in its very early stages. More information will be made available, including the names of the officers, once initial interviews are complete. The medical examiner will identify the deceased once the autopsy is complete and family notification has been made. The Hastings Police Department is investigating the earlier stabbing incident.
Hastings Shooting BCA Statement
