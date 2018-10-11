HERO Center Groundbreaking

The long-awaited groundbreaking for the HERO Center in Cottage Grove took place on Thursday, October 11th. MN State Representative Tony Jurgens summarized the event.
Senator Karla Bigham was also present at the event, for which she credits collaboration as a chief component in becoming a reality.
As put forth in the bill, some of the facilities, such as the firing range, will be available for the pubic to use as well. The center is the first of two law enforcement focused facilities to be constructed in the South Metro, the other, Dakota County based SMART center, will break ground in 2019.
Photo provided by the City of Cottage Grove