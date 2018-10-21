HFS Kids Coat Drive

As temperatures continue to fall, families of children may turn to Hastings Family Service to make sure everyone has a warm coat that fits them before winter really arrives.Childrens coats in sizes 6- 18 that are clean and in very good condition are always needed and can be dropped off at Hastings Family service during normal business hours. Please do not include torn or dirty articles or items with broken zippers or missing buttons. They also appreciate donated packages of new childrens underwear, sox of all sizes and warm outerware in youth sizes. Contact Hastings Family Service with any questions or to arrange a drop off time. 651-437-7134