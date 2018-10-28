Holiday Train Coming To Hastings

The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will be stopping in Hastings again this year, with their planned arrival at 8:30 pm on Sunday evening, December 9th at the Depot at 2nd Street. The 5th Annual Holiday Train Jamboree will be hosted by Branchline Church and will begin at 6:30. This is a fun, FREE, community event that takes place before the Train arrives. Plans include food, games, treats , Santa, and much more! They ask that attendees Bring a canned food item for Hastings Family Service!
All proceeds from the evening will benefit Hastings Family Service. The holiday train is also expected to make a donation to the local foodshelf just one of 164 communities that will receive a brief stop from the lighted train now in it’s 20th year of visits to benefit area foodshelfs. To date, the donations have topped 14.5 million dollars and is a popular way for these communities to kick off their holdiay season.