Work is nearly finished on a summerlong project that was designed to preserve and protect the investment and future of the Historic LeDuc Estate. Crews have all but completed the roofwork, historic restoration of the tower finials, rebuilding of the icehouse roof and repair of faltering flashing that threatened to compromise the interior of the victorian era ediface, once the family home of General William Leduc an important figure in local history and early Hastings society. The repairs will ensure the popular destination will weather the Minnesota elements for a good long time to come.
LeDuc Restoration Nearly Complete
