Making Way For New Ramp

The building at the base of the bridge, that at one time, housed the First National Bank and the United Way of Hastings Offices and many years before that Schnieder Motors and a glass works business is now reduced to rubble piles as the giant arching spans were plucked out from under the black rubber coated roof while concrete block, splintered lumber and blue shutters have been piled in dumpsters.
The removal of the familiar blue and white building is the first step in the creation of a 2 story parking ramp that will be constructed as part of the Great Rivers landing master plan which will turn the area into a symbiotic property with the former Hudson Spayer building across the street to the north. Plans call for the ramp to include approximately 120 spaces that will be shared with the public while providing parking for visitors to the event center, retail establishments and eventual residences planned for the development several years in the making. Work concludes next week on the demolition, with construction of the ramp to start yet this fall.