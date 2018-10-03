Mayor Hicks Statement on OIS

KDWA has received a statement from Hastings Mayor Paul Hicks on the city’s response to the Officer Involved shooting that took place at 6PM on Monday, October 1st.
As referrenced earlier on Tuesday, there will be no statement on details of the investigation until the BCA completes their witness interviews. The names of the officers involved have not yet been released. Stay tuned to KDWA for more of the conversations we hope to have with community leaders on topics of emergency response, law enforcement challenges when dealing with mental health support and how current legislation addresses placement of residential facilities in Minnesota communities.