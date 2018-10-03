«

»

Print this Post

Mayor Hicks Statement on OIS

Categories:

Featured

October 3, 2018

October 3, 2018

KDWA has received a statement from Hastings Mayor Paul Hicks on the city’s response to the Officer Involved shooting that took place at 6PM on Monday, October 1st.

Click here for audio


As referrenced earlier on Tuesday, there will be no statement on details of the investigation until the BCA completes their witness interviews. The names of the officers involved have not yet been released. Stay tuned to KDWA for more of the conversations we hope to have with community leaders on topics of emergency response, law enforcement challenges when dealing with mental health support and how current legislation addresses placement of residential facilities in Minnesota communities.

Click here for audio

   
   

This post has no tag

Permanent link to this article: http://kdwa.com/2018/10/mayor-hicks-statement-on-ois/

Leave a Reply