New Housing For Dakota County

Residential developer Newland Communities has unveiled plans for residential and commercial development of a 436-acre plot of land in the Umore Park area, in Rosemount. The University of Minnesota’s Board of Regents approved the $13.1 million sale of the land, south of County Road 42 and west of Dakota County Technical College to Newland Communities last summer, and representatives from Newland were in town last week to visit the site and talk with the Rosemount City Council. Newland has plans to build between 1,200 to 1,300 homes on the property along with a few retail stores, and central public spaces. The layout of the development and the design of the houses are still in the planning stages, but the majority of the housing development is expected to be single-family homes, townhomes, and apartments. Newland Communities has said it won’t be the company building the developments, and work may begin as soon as next year, but the bulk of the project will begin in 2020. Newland Communities also developed Stone Mill Farms, in Woodbury.