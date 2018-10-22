New Transport For Wash Co Vets

Veterans in Washington County will soon have two vans, provided by the Disabled American Veterans of Minnesota, which will be used by volunteers to transport military veterans to Veterans Affairs medical facilities for free. In a joint partnership, these two organizations have teamed up to enhance the quality of life for veterans living in Washington County. DAV MN operates a fleet of vehicles to provide free transportation to VA medical facilities. The fleet vehicles are operated by DAV MN volunteers, but are owned and maintained by Minneapolis Veterans Affairs Health Care System. Washington County Veterans Services, DAV MN and MVAHCS are seeking volunteers to operate the vehicles that will be parked in both Forest Lake and Stillwater. For additional information or to volunteer, call the DAV MN at 612-467-2768.