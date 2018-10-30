The Minnesota Department of Agriculture and the Dakota County Soil & Water Conservation District will host a free nitrate testing event for Dakota County residents who get their water from a private well. Allan Sommerfeld, from the Minnesota Department of Agriculture points to information concerning elevated levels of nitrates have been reported to affect several rural based counties with Nitrates being the most common contaminant in Minnesota?s groundwater. According to several studies,elevated nitrates in drinking water has been shown to contribute to health risks. Residents are encouraged to get their water tested so they are aware of the nitrate levels in their drinking water.
The testing event will take place on Wednesday, November 14th from 4-7 PM at Vermillion City Hall, 105 Main Street East in Vermillion. To take an accurate sample, run the water from your private well from 5 to 10 minutes, put at lease a half cup of water in a clean, sealed container, and keep the sample cold. The sample should be taken less than 24 hours before the event and can be taken before and after distillators, reverse osmosis or other nitrate removal systems.
Nitrate Testing For Dak Co Wells
