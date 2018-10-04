Officer Identified By BCA

On Thursday evening, October 4th, we learned that The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) has identified the officer who discharged his weapon during an officer involved shooting incident in Hastings on Monday, October 1. Officer Geoff Latsch has been with the Hastings Police Department for three years. He was first sworn in by Chief Bryan Schaffer on July 20th , 2015. According to a city representative, has been placed on standard administrative leave. In the press release from October 4th, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner?s Office has also officially identified the deceased as Keagan Lee Johnson-Lloyd, 23, of Rochester, who died of multiple gunshot wounds. The BCA crime scene personnel recovered a box cutter blade at the scene of the shooting.
As we reported this week, body cameras worn by the two Hastings Police officers captured the incident which took place on the street at 15th and Walnut Streets at just after 6 PM. When the officer involved shooting investigation is complete, the BCA will turns its findings over to the Dakota County Attorney?s Office for review, then once the investigation is deemed inactive, most data will be available for release to the public.
The Hastings Police Department continues to investigate the stabbing incident, involving a second resident from the group home facility, with assistance from the BCA.
There was no information on the identity of the second officer at the scene who did not fire their weapon.
It was also learned Thursday, that the director of the Spirit Recovery Center, Pam Schmitt, confirmed that Johnson-Lloyd had resided at the Sibley Street residence for 6 weeks and was one of 5 adults currently living at the home. It was not disclosed, however, how the residents are regulated or whether public safety measures will change in light of this incident.