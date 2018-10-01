This is KDWA Radio News Director Kelly Casey with a breaking news story. Sources in Hastings are reporting that an officer involved shooting took place in the area of 15th and Walnut street Monday night just after 6pm. Those sources confirm that a person has been killed, no injuries, however have been reported by others. Police ask that you stay clear of the area, there will be a statement made by Chief of Police Schafer as well as comments expected by Mayor Paul Hicks. The Mayor did confirm that he received the call during the city council meeting and stepped away to receive yet undisclosed information. KDWA will be monitoring the facts and will report them as soon as we have confirmation. Stay tuned to KDWA radio for the latest information on an officer involved shooting that is reported to have resulted in one fatality.
Officer Involved Shooting Mon Nite
