Own A Piece Of Todd Field Thursday

Do you want to get your own piece of McNamara Stadium (Todd Field), before the new turf goes in? In response to a number of inquiries, McNamara Stadium will be open to the public from 4:00-6:00PM this Thursday, November 1, if any community members would like to take a small sample of the Todd Field grass for their personal use. Interested people should bring their own small garden tool or shovel, and a small bag or box necessary to transport their turf sample. KDWA’s Nick Tuckner has more on Thursday’s fun!