Own A Piece Of Todd Field Thursday

Featured

October 29, 2018

Do you want to get your own piece of McNamara Stadium (Todd Field), before the new turf goes in? In response to a number of inquiries, McNamara Stadium will be open to the public from 4:00-6:00PM this Thursday, November 1, if any community members would like to take a small sample of the Todd Field grass for their personal use. Interested people should bring their own small garden tool or shovel, and a small bag or box necessary to transport their turf sample. KDWA’s Nick Tuckner has more on Thursday’s fun!

