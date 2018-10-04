Prescott Chamber Oct Meeting Part 2

The Prescott Area Chamber of Commerce met on October 3rd for their regular monthly meeting. Reports included the announcement that membership has reached 100. In New Business, it was decided to host Small Business Saturday on November 24th. The library will be contacting businesses about taking part and getting items for the bags they give out. The chamber office will be open that day and some sort of food and treats will be provided. Drawings will also be done for Chamber Checks. More information will be passed along soon.
A reminder was made for the Adopt a Highway event which will take place on Tuesday, October 9th starting at 5pm. Volunteers are asked to assemble at the Motel parking lot. Next topic was planning for the Annual Dinner which will be held February 6th. The chamber is also working on getting some new holiday lights and are looking for 4.5 to 5′ outdoor pre lit trees. Plans are to include some decorative lighting and they are also going to do some lighting down by the river. The business meeting then concluded Next, Suzanne Hildebrandt spoke to members about the new tax laws that will be going into effect.
The next Prescott Chamber Meeting will be held on November 7th noon at First National Community Room and will be hosted by WESTconsin Credit Union with Speaker Steve Albarado from the Pierce County Sheriff Department. Those wishing to find out more about membership or upcoming events should contact Trisha Huber at the chamber office, 715-262-3284