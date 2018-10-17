Raiders Send SSP Packing

The Hastings Raiders Football Team closed out the 2018 Regular Season in dominating fashion, winning big at South Saint Paul, 35-9, in a game that wasn’t even as close as the score may indicate, with the Raiders controlling throughout. Raider Senior Corbin Leflay continued to re-write the Hastings Running Back Record Book, with another huge performance, this time, with four touchdowns, and over 240 yards rushing. The Raiders will now hold a bye in the first round of the Section 3AAAAA Tournament, and will not play until Saturday, October 27th, at Todd Field, against a team to be determined Tuesday. For now, KDWA’s Dick Cragg has the statistical recap from Wednesday’s huge victory.