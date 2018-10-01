Update On Monday Night Shooting

Updated at 11PM Oct 1-An update this late Monday evening regards details of a story that began just after 6pm in the area of 15th and Walnut Streets. Sources in that neighborhood of Hastings reported hearing what they believed to be shots that also involved a member of law enforcement Emergency personnel were called to the area near the Resurrection United Methodist Church where a person was observed lying on the ground. KDWA was present at the City Council meeting which concluded about 8:30. KDWA had already received word of the incident from our station. I then asked for a comment from Mayor Hicks who did confirm that he received the call during the meeting and stepped away to receive yet undisclosed information. Just before 11PM, I did confirm that a statement will be made by the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension sometime tomorrow morning. KDWA will be monitoring the time of that statement and break in to our regular broadcast to keep you informed. Stay tuned to KDWA radio for the latest information on this local incident.