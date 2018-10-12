Well 5 Bids Opened

Bids were opened on October 10th with 2 companies seeking to receive the contract by the city of Hastings for the refurbishment of Well Number 5. A bid of 61,125 was received by EH Renner and Sons while a bid of 74, 310 was received by Keys Well drilling. The bids are preliminary and were tabulated for final posting on Friday, October 12th. According to Public Works Director Nick Egger, the refurbishment is part of a standard maintenance schedule, with the cost and timing of the work provided for in the 2018 budget. There is no correlation between the refurbishment and recent water quality issues. We appreciate the City’s information to further explain the process involved in the well refurbishment.