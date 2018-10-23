Winter Sports Begin Monday

The 2018-19 Winter Sports Season begins promptly on Monday afternoon, as Girls Hockey Practices hit the ice across the State Of Minnesota, with more and more sports following suit three consecutive Mondays thereafter, on November 12th, 19th, and 26th. Hastings High School Athletic Director Trent Hanson joined KDWA Sports on Tuesday to talk about Winter Sports Registration, Coaches furthering their education, and more. Plus, KDWA’s Nick Tuckner has more on the Sports that are set to open over the next few weeks.