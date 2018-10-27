Wolfpack Tough, Raiders Move On

The Highway 61 Rivalry took place on Saturday night for the “Last on the Grass” at McNamara Stadium (Todd Field), and the Hastings Raiders Football Team used a strong team defensive effort, and two touchdowns from Ben Streeter, to win over the Park Wolfpack, 14-0, before the rain began. KDWA’s Stat Man Dick Cragg has the statistical recap, but we will have much more with Coach Dana Strain in Monday afternoon’s Sports Updates! The Raiders jump to 8-1, while Park ends their season at 5-5, and Hastings will now play at Saint Thomas Academy, next Friday night, for the Section 3AAAAA Championship, right here on KDWA! (Photo Courtesy-Trent Hanson)