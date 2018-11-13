Area Charities Prepare For Give 2 Max

Thursday’s Give to the Max Day is a coordinated and collaborated method that allows Minnesota residents to donate to verified non-profit organizations through a listing on the givemn.org website. The first one took place in 2009 and since then, donors have given nearly $150 million dollars to more than 10,000 nonprofits and schools. With incentives and matching gifts, each charity can benefit even more during this single day of support to Minnesota causes. To donate, go to givemn.org and select your favorite nonprofit. If it is not listed, individual charities suggest that you contact them directly to make your donation.
Many vie for a coveted Golden Ticket, which are provided in each of the seven state districts. Hastings is located in the Twin Cities District and has nearly 3 dozen charities listed on the site. Each cause uses the day to boost the financial support that will make it possible to continue serving. Donors can even pre-schedule their giving earlier in the week with payment from credit cards not posted until Thursday. If you have any questions for a charity you favor, contact them directly to assure they are connected to the promotion.