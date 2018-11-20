Burnsville Council Names New City Manager

During their regular meeting,the Burnsville City Council voted unanimously on Tuesday Evening, to approve the hiring of current Hastings City Administrator Melanie Mesko Lee as their next City Manager. Mesko Lee bested 2 other finalists in the bid to become the next City Manager of this Dakota county city that has nearly 62, 000 residents. Prior to the vote, Mayor Elizabeth Kautz had this to say
Councilperson Cara Schultz was pleased that a former Burnsville Grad had been selected.
As required by her current contract, Mesko Lee must provide a 45 day notice and is slated to begin her duties in Burnsville on January 14th.