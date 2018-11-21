City Announces Commission Openings

The City of Hastings announces several open positions for city commissions. Serving as a City Commissioner is one way in which residents can participate in the planning, development, and preservation of our growing and historical community. Upcoming commission openings for 2019 include on the Hastings Economic Development & Redevelopment Authority (HEDRA) which meets every second Thursday at 6 p.m. at City Hall; on the Heritage Preservation Commission (HPC) – which meets on the 3rd Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. at City Hall; on the Parks & Recreation Commission (PRC) which meets on the 2nd Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. at City Hall and on the Public Safety Advisory Commission (PSAC) which generally meets every other month. Find a link to the application form on the City of Hastings website, www.hastingsmn.gov on the Commissions and Task Forces page.